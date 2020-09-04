Advertisement

Friday’s COVID-19 update shows less people in area hospitals for the virus

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 640,211 cases reported. That’s 3,198 new cases. There are 633,060 cases involving Florida residents and 7,151 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,903 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,473 cases. This includes 5,386 residents and 87 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 84 people have died from the virus and 318 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, 21 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,328 cases. This includes 4,296 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 31 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 83 people who have died from the virus. 254 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, 24 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,703 cases. 1,559 of the cases are residents and 144 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 91 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, four people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,024 cases. 1,013 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 17 people have died in the county and 59 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, five people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 676 cases. There are 663 residents and 12 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Friday night, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,445 cases. There are 2,421 local cases and 24 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 67 deaths and 120 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, 8 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 583 cases, 582 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday night, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 836 cases. They are 826 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 51 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday night, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 562 cases. There are 558 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Friday night, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 440 cases of COVID-19. All 440 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 22 available adult ICU beds out of the 139 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

