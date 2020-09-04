Advertisement

Graceville Tigers moving in fast motion ahead of homeopener

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Football season is coming up fast.

How about the task at hand for new Graceville head coach Randy McKinnie. He was officially hired to the job just a few weeks ago on August 14th. McKinnie took over after Barry Gardner left the job late summer, so that gives the new coach, a Graceville alum, little time to not only get to know his kids, but to get them up to speed on how he wants things done. All that with a game fast approaching Friday night.

“It’s been a task,” said McKinnie. “Trying to catch up and get everybody going here, get everybody in shape. It’s been hard, but it’s been fun also. Before fall practice we, the assistant coaches that were here they had the guys in the weight room, working out. And doing a little conditioning. As soon as I came in I just stepped in and they continued working out. And the window that we’ve got now we’ve just been working on simple stuff. Formations, tackling, back to the basics. Start over at the basics and we’re going to build as we go.”

The Tigers are coming off an 8-4 2019 season, and will take on the Chipley Tigers Friday night.

