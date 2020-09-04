Hundreds of potentially stolen items found during traffic crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body Works items were found inside a vehicle involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Destin.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of SR-293 and Legendary Marina Drive.

FHP officials say the driver of a Sedan collided with another vehicle who had stopped due to a traffic back up. The driver and passenger of the Sedan, both from Montgomery, Alabama, were taken to the Destin ER with minor injuries. FHP troopers also say the passenger was eight months pregnant.

While troopers were taking inventory of their Sedan, that’s when officials say they noticed approximately $2,000 worth of Bath and Body Works items along with an anti-theft device remover. FHP troopers then called in Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies who said they were working an active investigation into a theft at Bath and Body Works.

Troopers say the sheriff’s deputies then told them several of the items found inside the Sedan were the same items listed as stolen in the theft report, and these items could be linked to a string of thefts at various Bath and Body Works locations.

FHP troopers say the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies seized the items and will continue looking into the matter.

No other information has been given at this time.

