Johnstone Foods McDonald’s recognized for commitment to safety and sanitation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry has strived to make their operations as safe as possible for their customers as well as their staff.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association recognized the Johnstone Foods Family, a local McDonald’s franchisee, for their commitment to safety and sanitation standards. The FRLA Seal Of Commitment is the highest designation for hospitality safety and sanitation standards. This seal recognizes businesses that have invested resources to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ensure that staff and guests remain safe and healthy.

To qualify for the Seal Of Commitment, restaurants must meet specific employee certification criteria. This includes having every manager and employee complete the state approved food safety certification, in addition to COVID-19 specific FRLA training. The business must also meet specific sanitation standards.

