Labor Day weekend air travel sees increase compared to beginning of pandemic

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Northwest Florida Beaches Internation Airport may not be as busy as it was last year but tourists are still arriving for vacation this weekend.

ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said there is still pent up demand to travel and go on some sort of vacation during the pandemic, especially to areas with beaches.

He also said Panama City Beach is still seeing tourists and we can expect that to be the case for at least the next couple of weeks.

There is still a decrease in numbers from last Labor Day weekend but things are looking up compared to this spring.

“For the month of August, our preliminary numbers show we were down about 20 to 22%, which is better than a lot of airports around the country and even in the state of Florida, so our community has been very successful in the recovery from COVID-19,” McClellan said.

ECP will also continue to implement its mask mandate for the foreseeable future.

