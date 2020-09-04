Local gas prices below national average heading into Labor Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Labor Day Weekend often means more pain at the pump as millions across the country are expected to hit the roadways, but experts say gas prices are staying below average along the Gulf Coast.

As of Friday, September 4, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was about $2.228, according to AAA. Their data shows Florida’s average sits slightly below that at about $2.197.

According to AAA, drivers in Florida can expect gas prices slightly lower than the national average heading into Labor Day Weekend. (AAA)

Here is a breakdown of the average price for a gallon for regular unleaded gas across our area counties:

Okaloosa County: $2.126/gal

Walton County: $2.198/gal

Bay County: $2.162/gal

Holmes County: $2.198/gal

Washington County: $2.262/gal

Jackson County: $2.150/gal

Calhoun County: $2.199/gal

Gulf County: $2.213/gal

Franklin County: $2.175/gal

Liberty County: $2.199/gal

According to AAA, the county averages for gas prices are updated daily.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA has also issued some tips for travelers taking road trips over the weekend. Officials suggest planning stops ahead of time, bringing along cleaning supplies and face coverings as some destinations may require them, and packing your own food and beverages to reduce the amount of times you need to go to the store.

For current travel restrictions information, check out AAA’s interactive map here.

