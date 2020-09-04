Advertisement

Local gas prices below national average heading into Labor Day Weekend

As of Friday, September 4, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was about $2.228, according to AAA. Their data shows Florida’s average sits slightly below that at about $2.197.
As of Friday, September 4, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was about $2.228, according to AAA. Their data shows Florida’s average sits slightly below that at about $2.197.(kmvt)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Labor Day Weekend often means more pain at the pump as millions across the country are expected to hit the roadways, but experts say gas prices are staying below average along the Gulf Coast.

As of Friday, September 4, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was about $2.228, according to AAA. Their data shows Florida’s average sits slightly below that at about $2.197.

According to AAA, drivers in Florida can expect gas prices slightly lower than the national average heading into Labor Day Weekend.
According to AAA, drivers in Florida can expect gas prices slightly lower than the national average heading into Labor Day Weekend.(AAA)

Here is a breakdown of the average price for a gallon for regular unleaded gas across our area counties:

Okaloosa County: $2.126/gal

Walton County: $2.198/gal

Bay County: $2.162/gal

Holmes County: $2.198/gal

Washington County: $2.262/gal

Jackson County: $2.150/gal

Calhoun County: $2.199/gal

Gulf County: $2.213/gal

Franklin County: $2.175/gal

Liberty County: $2.199/gal

According to AAA, the county averages for gas prices are updated daily.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA has also issued some tips for travelers taking road trips over the weekend. Officials suggest planning stops ahead of time, bringing along cleaning supplies and face coverings as some destinations may require them, and packing your own food and beverages to reduce the amount of times you need to go to the store.

For current travel restrictions information, check out AAA’s interactive map here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Labor Day Outlook

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Olivia Michael speaks with local business owners ahead of Labor Day Weekend on how the tourism industry has taken a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Panama City leaders continue to hold meetings to revitalize local neighborhoods

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
It's been nearly two years since Hurricane Michael hit and Panama City is still working out plans to recover Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews.

News

The Frame F&P PKG

Updated: 8 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we meet a local man who wasn't going to let COVID-19 keep him from seeing his wife currently living in a Panama City Beach nursing home.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 8 hours ago
The hot & dry weather continues, but rain is in the forecast by the end of the weekend

Latest News

News

PCB Top Ten Beach

Updated: 8 hours ago
Panama City Beach has once again been named one of the Top 10 beaches in the United States.

News

PC Neighborhood Designs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Revitalization efforts continue for parts of Panama City, including Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews.

News

Hundreds of potentially stolen items found during traffic crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body Works merchandise items were found inside a vehicle involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Destin.

News

Voters will decide if there should be a tourist development tax in North Walton County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Election day is November 3.

News

Husband builds device to visit wife in long-term care facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
A local man uses his skills to build a large frame that allows him to visit his wife who is in an assisted-living facility.

News

Local organizations update us on their supply drives for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local Organizations update us on supply drives they started for hurricane Laura.