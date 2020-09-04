Local organizations update us on their supply drives for Hurricane Laura

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and many in our area felt the need to help.

Three local organizations started supply drives for those impacted.

We reached out the these organizations the day after the storm hit and now we have an update on how the response from the community has been.

“The response that we have had has just been absolutely amazing,” said Beachy Beach realtor John Claunch said. “And we have had some of our vendors that we have worked with, lenders, title companies, we had just connections through Beachy Beach clients that we have worked with, that provided donations. The response has been just overwhelming.”

All three organizations collecting supplies said the people in our community went way beyond their expectations.

Comeback Coolers was actually taking a load of supplies to Louisiana right after we interviewed them.

