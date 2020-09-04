Advertisement

Local organizations update us on their supply drives for Hurricane Laura

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and many in our area felt the need to help.

Three local organizations started supply drives for those impacted.

We reached out the these organizations the day after the storm hit and now we have an update on how the response from the community has been.

“The response that we have had has just been absolutely amazing,” said Beachy Beach realtor John Claunch said. “And we have had some of our vendors that we have worked with, lenders, title companies, we had just connections through Beachy Beach clients that we have worked with, that provided donations. The response has been just overwhelming.”

All three organizations collecting supplies said the people in our community went way beyond their expectations.

Comeback Coolers was actually taking a load of supplies to Louisiana right after we interviewed them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Hot and dry weather now in the panhandle, but better rain chances are likely next week

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
The heat is on, but better rain chances are in the forecast by next week

News

Sending Supplies to Hurricane Laura Victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
We follow-up with the supply collection for Hurricane Laura victims.

News

Gulf District Schools Distance Learning Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students and faculty in Gulf District Schools are taking a day to practice and prepare in case they have to all go virtual.

Latest News

News

Tourist Development Tax on the Ballot in North Walton

Updated: 1 hours ago
In November, North Walton County residents can vote on whether or not there should be a tourist development tax.

News

Increasing Awareness of Hot Car Dangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
After an infant died in a hot car in Panama City Wednesday, sheriff's officials are working to increase awareness.

News

Panama City Beach tops list of best beaches in the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
TripAdvisor has released its 2020 Travelers Choice award for the top 25 beaches in the United States and Panama City Beach comes in at #8, ahead of Hawaii and other Florida beaches.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness about dangers of hot cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The interior of a car can heat up to over 124 degrees in half an hour on a 90 degree day.

News

Panama City Beach preps for Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 without Gulf Coast Jam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach mayor Mark Sheldon says he anticipates this Labor Day weekend to host half, or even a third, of the tourism Memorial Day weekend saw this year. This comes despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed.

News

CDC eviction moratorium stronger than Florida’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The CDC has issued an eviction ban order in response to COVID-19.