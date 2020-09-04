Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison for theft in Panama City following Hurricane Michael

A Stone Mountain, Georgia, man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing checks from mailboxes in Panama City following Hurricane Michael.
A Stone Mountain, Georgia, man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing checks from mailboxes in Panama City following Hurricane Michael.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Stone Mountain, Georgia, man has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on June 25, 2020, to mail theft and conspiracy to commit mail theft.

According to U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, 45-year-old Michaelo Moore was arrested by Panama City Police in February 2019 after we’re told they received reports he had attempted to recruit several local homeless individuals to help him cash fraudulent checks.

“This individual not only stole from the citizens of our District who were still recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, he then exploited desperate and displaced individuals to help him complete his criminal acts,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “Our prosecutors worked hand in hand with our federal and local law enforcement partners to ensure Mr. Moore was held duly accountable for his crimes, and we will continue to prosecute those who attempt to prey on the good people of Northern Florida.”

Moore was in possession of three stolen checks when he was pulled over by officers in February 2019. Reports say at the time, a passenger in the vehicle with Moore told police the suspect was in the area with another individual identified as 43-year-old Maurice Senior, of Atlanta, Georgia, to steal checks from mailboxes and then have these local homeless individuals cash the checks.

In a press release issued Friday, we’re told a third passenger in the vehicle with Moore was one of those homeless individuals who officials say admitted he had agreed to cash checks for both Moore and Senior.

U.S. Attorney Keefe said Senior’s fingerprints were later found on the stolen checks. He received a 10 month prison sentence for mail theft in April 2020.

