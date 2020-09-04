Advertisement

Panama City leaders continue to hold meetings to revitalize local neighborhoods

By Jarell Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday, Panama City officials and design experts from Dover, Kohl and Partners held a meeting with locals from Millville, Glenwood and St. Andrews to share ideas to rebuild the local neighborhoods.

“In Glenwood, for example, some of the key ideas were about placemaking. Having cultural and heritage places that reflect the community,” said Amy Groves with Dover, Kohl & Partners.

City officials have held three open house meetings to share their plans to revitalize Panama City and get public input from the community.

During Thursday’s meeting design experts presented what they learned from all the meetings.

“We need to start with the future vision in order to understand what the first steps are in that direction. That’s what we’ve been working on,” said Jon Fords with Dover, Kohl & Partners.

Design experts highlighted each neighborhood’s biggest ideas, like opening up Millville’s waterfront, bringing more businesses to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Glenwood and increasing water access in St. Andrews. The design experts say they’re just one step closer to finalizing their plans.

“We are working to have a draft of the plan in late September. You will see that come out for review. The goal is to gather comments over the next few weeks after that and work towards having an updated final version in November,” said Groves.

