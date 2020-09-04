Saltwater license-free fishing day this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - If you want to do some saltwater fishing this Labor Day weekend, you will not need a fishing license.

On Friday, Governor DeSantis announced Saturday, September 5, 2020, would be a license-free fishing day for Floridians and tourists alike; however, all bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Governor DeSantis. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

“License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore.”

This is one of eight license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.

To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.