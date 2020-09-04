Advertisement

Sneads looking to build on last season’s success

Sneads will open their season on Friday at Liberty.
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -At Sneads, head coach Bill Thomas is working to get his Pirates ready for the 2020 seasonopener Friday night on the road at Liberty.

Sneads is coming off a very good 2019 season, 8-3 overall, and a berth in the state playoffs and are looking to build on that success, and take it even further this year. Like all the teams in the area that have been preparing for season openers this week, the Pirates are thrilled with this opportunity, and their coach says, will do all they can to take advantage of the ability to play starting Friday night.

“Well it’s  short right now.” said Wilson. “This is a lot, we’ve got to play a ball game tomorrow night and this is half as many practices as we normally have. And then we’re fighting the elements. Between the wet bulb (thermometer) that we’re having to keep up with this year, and shortening practices and changing practices with that. Fighting lightning and rain. It just seems like we’re getting one extreme to the other. You know we are making progress, but it feels like to be ready for a game we’re nowhere near ready for a game. Yet but we’re going to get after it anyway.”

That “wet bulb” the coach referred to has to do with a law passed recently that mandates they monitor the heat conditions on the field, and if certain conditions exist, they must stop practice, or even a game this season. It also mandates cooling tubs on the field during practice.

