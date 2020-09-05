Bay EDA working to attract several undisclosed companies to the area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County isn’t just home to beautiful beaches, it’s also home to growing businesses.

“We’re working with several maintenance repair and overhaul companies and those jobs range from 200 to 300 jobs and typical capital investment is around 50 to 70 million dollars,” said the president of the Bay Economic Development Alliance, Becca Hardin.

The Bay EDA is working to secure several deals bringing companies to the area. One of those deals could be nearing the finish line.

“Project Gator is an aircraft refurbishing business. Can’t tell you about the details of the company right now but we look forward to being able to do that in the next month or two,” said Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director, Parker McClellan.

At the airport, construction has already begun on a ramp that will be utilized by Project Gator and the public for aircraft staging.

“We have a 60,000 square foot speculative building and that’s flexspace so you can put several companies in there in smaller divided divisions of the building. Also now currently on the market is the former GKN aerospace facility,” said Hardin. Economic planners also point to the airport’s landing strip which can accommodate any airplane.

“There aren’t a lot of local companies that need to hire A and P mechanics which is what we train and so we’re hopeful that the businesses that are coming into the airport will result in locations for our students to work,” said Haney Technical Center’s director, Ann Leonard. That’s why she says the school and EDA have a long term goal of moving Haney’s FAA Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics program to the airport.

“And so now with this long-term strategy we’re starting to get companies to come into Bay County- they’ll be able to hire the students from our training programs and the students will be able to stay right here in Bay County,” said Hardin.

Project Gator would offer 96 jobs in the community.

