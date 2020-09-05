Advertisement

Boil water notice for Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th and E. 8th Streets

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.

Officials in Panama City say the boil water notice is being issued because of repairs made to a water line on Friday, September 4, 2020. Officials say residents may experience a loss in water pressure, and they may see their water discolored for about 24 hours once everything has been restored.

Avoid using water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and making homemade ice. Officials say using tap water for showering, bathing, shaving and washing is okay as long as its not swallowed, doesn’t get into your eyes, nose or mouth.

Health officials say your water can be used if its disinfected properly.

They say you can bring water to a rolling boil for about one minute. If you can’t boil your water, you can put eight (8) drops of household bleach into one (1) gallon of tap water. Officials say you should then shake it, and then allow it to sit for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops of bleach instead of eight.

You can also purchase commercial bottled water for consumption and food preparation if needed.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem can be corrected. Call the Public Works Department at (850) 872-3000 if you have any questions.

