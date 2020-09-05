Eastern Shipbuilding provides aid to Hurricane Laura victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Eastern Shipbuilding employees are giving back to those in Lousiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall August 27.

Employees put on a companywide relief supply drive.

According to officials with the company, Executive VP/COO Ken Munroe wrote in a letter, “We all know very well the destruction that can be caused by hurricanes as we all lived it during Hurricane Michael. This is our time to return the favor to others who are suffering and to those people that helped us during our time of need.”

They say the company has already loaded up two trucks of supplies and is looking to fill a third to send to southeast Louisiana.

To stay up to date with the efforts of Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s donations to Hurricane Laura relief, please visit its Facebook page.

