FDLE investigating suspicious death in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed an investigation has been opened into a suspicious death in the Compass Lake area.

Sheriff’s officials tell us they’ve turned the investigation over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They say FDLE officers are currently on scene looking into the matter.

The body is being sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

No other information is available at this time.

