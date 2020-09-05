Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol pursuit leads to three arrests

Officials did not release additional information on why FHP was pursuing the vehicle.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHGWECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon turned into three arrests.

Officials say a sedan with three passengers, two of them 22 years old and another 23, was fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol, driving north on State Road 79 approaching Highway 90.

They say the sedan hit the back of another vehicle, causing it to spin out and hit a third car.

Officials say after the sedan hit the second vehicle, it hit a utility pole and a business sign along 79.

The passengers in the sedan were taken into custody and two weapons were seized.

Officials did not release additional information on why FHP was pursuing the vehicle.

