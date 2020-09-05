Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast

Lots of heat & humidity over the holiday weekend ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s shaping up to be a very hot unofficial end to summer here in the panhandle. For tonight we will see lows in the 70s under mostly clear skies. Saturday will be the hottest and driest of the 3 days this weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s from the coast to inland areas w/feels like temps near 105! Rain chances will be 10-20% Saturday.

For Sunday and Monday rain chances will creep up a little bit (40%). It will still be pretty sunny, hot, and humid though with highs both days in the 90s.

The rain chances will increase more by mid-late week when they rise to 50-60%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

