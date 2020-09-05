Advertisement

Large outside fire near Pt. Washington possibly started by lightning

A large outside fire is burning in the area of Bunker Road in Vernon; first responders believe it may have been started from a lightning strike during a storm that blew through the area Friday afternoon.
A large outside fire is burning in the area of Bunker Road in Vernon; first responders believe it may have been started from a lightning strike during a storm that blew through the area Friday afternoon.(WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a post on the Walton County Fire Rescue’s Twitter page, there is a large outside fire in the area of Bunker Road in Vernon.

WCFR along with other area fire department’s were unable to gain access because of the fire’s location. They say it’s in an isolated area near the mouth of the river.

First responders believe the fire may have started as a result of a lightning strike from a storm that passed through the area Friday afternoon.

They say the Florida Forest Service will monitor the fire overnight.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
It's shaping up to be a very hot and humid unofficial end to summer in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lots of heat and humidity are in the forecast for the holiday weekend

News

Kingdom Impact Center Supply Collection

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Another local supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura, this one at the Kingdom Impact Center in Panama City.

News

Florida Prepaid Refunds

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nearly half of all Florida prepaid refunds remain unclaimed.

Latest News

News

Projects Bringing Jobs to Bay County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bay EDA talks about business projects that will hopefully bring more jobs to Bay County.

News

Johnstone Foods McDonald’s recognized for commitment to safety and sanitation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association recognized the JohnstoneFoods Family, a local McDonald's franchisee for their commitment to safety andsanitation standards. The FRLA Seal Of Commitment is the highest designation for hospitality safety and sanitation standards.

News

Friday’s COVID-19 update shows less people in area hospitals for the virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,903 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Labor Day weekend air travel sees increase compared to beginning of pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said there is still pent up demand to travel and go on some sort of vacation during the pandemic, especially to areas with beaches.

News

Labor Day Air Travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
We compare numbers on Labor Day with air travel from last year to this year.

News

Saltwater license-free fishing day this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
If you're looking to do some saltwater fishing this weekend you will not need a fishing license; state officials announced September 5, 2020, would be a license-free fishing day for anyone living in or visiting the Sunshine State.