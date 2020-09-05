Large outside fire near Pt. Washington possibly started by lightning

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a post on the Walton County Fire Rescue’s Twitter page, there is a large outside fire in the area of Bunker Road in Vernon.

WCFR along with other area fire department’s were unable to gain access because of the fire’s location. They say it’s in an isolated area near the mouth of the river.

First responders believe the fire may have started as a result of a lightning strike from a storm that passed through the area Friday afternoon.

They say the Florida Forest Service will monitor the fire overnight.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.