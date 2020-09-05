Locals collect supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Locals put on a major Hurricane Laura relief drive Friday.

At the Kingdom Impact Center in Panama City, locals were invited to drop off supplies for folks in Louisiana.

Organizer Lynva Masslieno said they were focused on collecting bottled water, snacks, and baby wipes.

Locals showed out with much more, being all too familiar with the aftermath of a major hurricane.

”Alright, listen Louisiana. We know what you’re going through; we’ve been there even though we’re still rebuilding right here. You can make it, stay strong, and continue to believe because listen we’re coming to get you,” Masslieno said. “We got your back. We’re going to support you guys. You guys helped us, you guys supported us, so we’re going to come over there and help you all too.”{CONTVO}

The supplies will be driven to Baton Rouge Saturday morning and volunteers hope to head into Lake Charles as well to distribute items.

