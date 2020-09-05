South Walton officials expect busy Labor Day weekend

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A busy Labor Day weekend is expected in South Walton and beach safety leaders are reminding people of a few things.

Beach safety directors say everyone needs to pay attention to the flags and rip currents. While they are expecting yellow flags this weekend, with Florida weather, things could change. With the heat, they say you need to be vigilant about water and sunscreen.

“A lot of dehydrations that are happening, when the sun gets out like this, when people come down to the beach with not a lot of water, not a lot of sunscreen, not really prepared, so make sure you’re definitely prepared to come down to the beach,” Beach Safety Officer Isaiah Boyd said.

Visit South Walton Director David Demarest also says even in light of COVID-19, they are expecting lots of tourists and are encouraging everyone to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

“A lot of times we expected COVID-19 to keep people at home but after a while, they just didn’t want to be at home anymore and they went where they felt safe and South Walton for a lot of people is a place they feel safe,” Demarest said.

Visit South Walton expects tourism numbers to be up this weekend compared to last year. They also say this is one of their busiest weekends of the summer.

