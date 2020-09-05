Advertisement

Wildfire Burning In Walton County

Lightning appears to have caused the fire
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Walton County, Fla. (WJHG) - An afternoon thunderstorm in Walton County is suspected of starting a wildfire near the Bunker Cove area on the edge of the Choctawhatchee Bay near the mouth of the Choctawhatchee River. The area is not easily accessible so for now the Florida Forest Service and Walton Co. Fire Rescue will be monitoring the fire overnight.

Caption

