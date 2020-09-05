Wildfire Burning In Walton County

Walton County, Fla. (WJHG) - An afternoon thunderstorm in Walton County is suspected of starting a wildfire near the Bunker Cove area on the edge of the Choctawhatchee Bay near the mouth of the Choctawhatchee River. The area is not easily accessible so for now the Florida Forest Service and Walton Co. Fire Rescue will be monitoring the fire overnight.

Large outside fire in the area of Bunker Rd in Vernon.



WCFR and other responding FDs were unable to make access to the fire located on an isolated area near the mouth of the river.@FLForestService will be monitoring the fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/HSpG0H1YOi — Walton County Fire Rescue (@WCFRFL) September 4, 2020

