Fall begins for the Marlins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -At Arnold, the Marlins also started up their fall practice. With the Bay District Schools amending their original September 7th start date to September 4th, these teams are taking advantage of Saturday practice. Head coach, Norris Vaughan, says that his guys have been ready for this for a while now.

“It was good. They’re excited. They’re ready to go. They’ve been ready to go for two or three weeks, but it is what it is. We started yesterday, and we’re moving on. We are excited about it,” said Vaughan

“I wish we could just go out and put pads on now, but I understand it’s a safety precaution. We have to wear the helmets for two days. I’ll just go ahead and do that. I’ll do anything to put pads on again, so whatever it takes,” said senior Marlin, Christian Rosemann.

Arnold will open their season against south walton on September 25th.

