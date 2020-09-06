Advertisement

Labor Day weekend in full swing in Panama City Beach

Officials encourage everyone to practice social distancing while on the beach.
Officials encourage everyone to practice social distancing while on the beach.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Since Gulf Coast Jam was canceled due to the coronavirus, people have had to find other ways to spend their Labor Day weekend.

Zachary Russell, who is new to the area, has plans for a relaxing weekend.

“I’m here to read and maybe practice guitar, so all I’m doing is trying to find places to hang out,” said Russell.

Russell thinks Panama City Beach is a beautiful place for families to spend their holiday weekend.

“Well I’ve got to say it’s better than all the other beaches I’ve been to,” said Russell. “There’s one, Old Town in Maine, it’s nice but even in summer it’s cold water and a lot of rocks.”

Bay Breeze Bait and Tackle owner Tim Braddock said Labor Day weekend has increased the number of people he has seen in his store this past week.

“Yes, there’s definitely a lot more people in Panama City Beach this weekend,” said Braddock.

Whether you spend the weekend at the beach or relaxing with a book, Panama City Beach has lots to offer for all that are here.

Beaches are expected to be packed all weekend, so officials are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing while there.

