New mural complete in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new mural is drawing attention in Panama City.

The Panama City Center for the Arts is helping make downtown more beautiful.

The newest mural is of a hammerhead shark, and is located on Fourth Street and Luverne Avenue, by History Class Brewing Company.

The artist, Jessie Jennings, started the mural Thursday morning and finished it Friday night.

Panama City Center for the Arts’ Dixie Clough said there are plans to put more murals around Panama City.

”The mural program that panama city arts is doing is so important to downtown panama city because people have been asking for murals for decades, and we were able to get out butterfly mural up earlier this year, and now we’re working on about seven more murals by local artists that will brighten the city and just make everyone hopefully love the art and make it happy and exciting,” said Clough.

The next murals are expected to be completed within the next few months.

