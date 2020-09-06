People take advantage of license-free fishing day in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday was license-free fishing day in Florida and many people in Panama City Beach were out in the sun taking advantage of it.

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days offered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Bay Breeze Bait and Tackle owner Tim Braddock said there are many reasons why license-free fishing days are such a great idea.

“It gives people the opportunity to get outdoors, you can find self- enjoyment in catching a fish and get excited about that, it also gives you the opportunity to take other people with you and enjoy spending time with those individuals,” said Braddock.

Braddock said Panama City Beach has something to offer for all types of fishermen.

“Panama City is a great area to fish,” said Braddock. “We have freshwater lakes in a lot of these communities, in and around. We also have great inshore fishing in West Bay, North Bay, and in St. Andrews. The shore fishing is fantastic in this area, especially this time of year.”

The next license-free fishing day will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 28.

