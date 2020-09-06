Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

The Tropics
The Tropics(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It felt like an oven across Northwest Florida today, and more of the same is in store for the daytime hours tomorrow.

Plenty of sunshine and little cloud cover will be the story yet again, with highs reaching into the mid 90s with similar feels like temperatures in store. Later in the day, some of the high pressure overhead will begin breaking down and moisture will return, resulting in higher rain chances late in the afternoon later into the evening hours. Moisture will stick around through the rest of the week into next weekend following that, with daily chances in the 40-60% range.

A very active scene in the tropics currently, with three areas of potential development looming in the Caribbean. We will be monitoring these areas closely over the coming days.

