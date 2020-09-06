The Tornadoes begin the countdown to competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Yesterday was the first day Bay County fall sports teams were able to start practice, which means that football teams, like the Bay High Tornadoes, have started the progression into pads. Only two days in, head coach Keith Bland says they are working on getting a routine down.

“It’s been good,” said Bland. “It’s been an adjustment with some of the things like checking temperatures and getting them signed in. It’s not like you just grab your gear, get out, and get going, so it’s been slow in the beginning, but once we get into a routine, I think we will be in better shape with that. It’s been great, so far, getting out on the field. The kids are enthusiastic. They’re excited as well, some nerves as well with the first game two weeks away. It’s been good to get on the field and get some good football sense with helmets.”

Some of that excitement came out in the players as Coach Bland says yesterday they were taking pictures for twitter with their gear as it was handed out to them.

“We had to take some pictures, post on Twitter. We were just so excited. He got us the new shirts ‘ETK-Effort, Toughness, Know what to do,’ so we had to rep that for Coach one time because he makes sure we are straight,” said senior Tornado, Charles Campbell Jr.

“Scouts are looking at Twitter all day everyday. It makes us look good with new helmets, new jerseys. Coach is doing his thing,” said senior Tornado, Elton Rumph.

Bay County teams will have one more day in just helmets, then they will get into shells before they get fully geared up. The first competition the Tornadoes will see will be a jamboree September 17 with Rutherford and Arnold.

