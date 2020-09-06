Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another hot day across the Panhandle today, but we’ll see rain rolling in for the start of the work week.

As high pressure overhead continues to break down, more moisture will enter the region starting Sunday evening. Scattered showers are possible during the overnight hours, with more widespread showers in store through the first part of the week. Chances spike towards midweek with around a 60% chance of storms on Wednesday and Thursday, and gradually fall again by the weekend.

The tropics remain active across the Atlantic basin, but no current threats exist for us here in Florida.

