COVID-19 related deaths maintain steady decline in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

State health officials say COVID-19 related deaths have maintained a steady decline in recent weeks.

The Florida Department of Health released new data Sunday saying they have seen a 75 percent decrease in the average number of reported deaths when comparing the fourth week of July to the fourth week of August. Officials say 38 Florida residents who tested positive for the virus have died since Saturday, bringing the total number to date to 11,849.

Meanwhile, Florida has seen below ten percent positivity of new cases for 25 days straight as of Sunday. FDOH officials reported that out of more than 56,000 test results reported as of midnight on Saturday 5.06 percent of new cases were positive.

That percentage comes out to slightly more than 2,500 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday. To date, there has been a total of 646,431 positive cases statewide.

These numbers are constantly changing and we will continue to publish the latest as updates are released.

