Crunch time for the Bucks with a challenging season opener just ahead

By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Bozeman Bucks got into helmets for their first fall days. Head coach, Jason Griffin, says that Friday, his guys had a different look on their face because this first step means that they are one step closer to what they want, to play football. However, he knows the first game won’t be an easy one.

“The downside for us is that Cottondale actually kicked off, I believe, on the 24th, so they’re going to have played a couple of football games before we get the opportunity to line up against them,” said Griffin. “Our guys aren’t going to have any jamborees, official scrimmages, or things like that that we would normally have, so we are going to be playing our first game, and they’ll be playing their third. That’s going to be a challenge for us. It’s not an insurmountable challenge. It’s just a challenge for us that we aren’t going to be able to go in and play like a jamboree and be sloppy and have it not matter. We are going to have to line up on that first night. We’re going to have to play meaningful snaps that count. We are going to have to be in a situation where we are going to have to play good football right out of the gate. From a coaching standpoint, that’ll scare you to death.”

The Cottondale vs. Bozeman game will be September 18th.

