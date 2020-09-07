Advertisement

Essential workers, who are they?

First responders at the scene of a crash in Panama City Beach on Labor Day.
First responders at the scene of a crash in Panama City Beach on Labor Day.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement started in the latter part of the 19th century and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. Most people regard it as a day of celebration and relaxation, but that’s not the case for everyone.

Hence the essential workers who labor on Labor Day. Workers in fields like food service, retail, transportation, and emergency services are all considered essential to keeping the community operating. Workers that provide a valuable service that makes our lives more enjoyable all the while protecting the lives the citizens of their community are the first responders, like EMTs, police and firefighters.

“The beaches are packed today so it’s going to be a busy day for us. We’ll be having a lot of calls. People are on the beach so we might be running today more that usual, but to me it’s excitement. I mean, I think it’s cool that I’m at work today and I’m a firefighter. I’ll enjoy the beach tomorrow, hang out any other day,” Panama City Beach Firefighter Viviana Besteiro said.

Of the 55 million essential workers in the United States, more than 51% are emergency service workers that put their lives on the line for us every day.

