Georgia man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting

Spencer Chase Pruitt has been charged with manslaughter.
Spencer Chase Pruitt has been charged with manslaughter.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A Georgia man has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Panama City Beach Police say they responded to the Top of the Gulf Condominiums around 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting. They say they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS took the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

Police say after speaking with witnesses, they determined Spencer Pruitt, of Douglas, Georgia, who was the victim’s boyfriend, shot her with his handgun.

Pruitt has been charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Bay County Jail. They say this investigation is still ongoing.

