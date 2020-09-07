Advertisement

Gulf Power crews return from Louisiana

Nearly 80 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel worked 11 days in Louisiana, assisting Entergy with restoration efforts following Hurricane Laura.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Power crews are back home after going to Louisiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Representatives with the company say the nearly 80 linemen and support personnel and 100 contractors returned Sunday. They say they were able to help restore power to thousands of people.

Crews responded to the Columbia, Louisiana, area, which is south of Monroe. While there, representatives say they worked 16 hour days to restore power.

“It’s been an incredibly busy season of storm restoration across our country and we understand how difficult it is for customers to be without power – especially in the midst of the pandemic,” Gulf Power President Marlene Santos said. “I am so proud of our men and women for leaving their families to help other communities during a time of need. Our crews have experience in restoring power and so we’re glad to assist others, especially after they helped us following Hurricane Michael.”

