Advertisement

Labor Day Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone, and Happy Labor Day!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds passing through. A weak cold front was able to pass through the Panhandle over the weekend and you could certainly feel the difference yesterday morning with a more comfortable feel in the early morning hours. We’ll have another pleasant start for you out the door early on this morning as temperatures are down in the low 70s. But more importantly, dew points are down into the 60s for many and feeling much more comfortable again with regards to humidity.

We’ll be on our way to another beautiful day ahead. Plenty of sunshine in the morning will warm temperatures up rather quickly. Highs today top out in the low 90s with the mostly sunny skies. But it should be a bit more tolerable heat in the afternoon thanks to the lower humidity, especially for those further inland.

A light northeasterly wind today will help keep the humidity down for most away from the coast. However, that wind begins to shift a bit more southeasterly in the days ahead and the more sultry feels will start to return.

There’s only a slight chance for an afternoon shower today, largely down around the Forgotten Coast and Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties. That increase in moisture will also lead to a bit better chances for hit or miss storms developing through the midday and afternoons through much of the week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a spotty afternoon shower or quick storm. Otherwise, temperatures will get hot with highs in the low 90s. But it will be a more tolerable heat for those inland, where as, the coast may feel a bit more humid. Your 7 Day Forecast brings back the humidity over the next few days with hit or miss storms returning into the middays and afternoons.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
More rain returns for the start of the week.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Another sweltering day is in store Sunday.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
The heat is on for the holiday weekend ahead

Weather Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
It's shaping up to be a very hot and humid unofficial end to summer in the panhandle

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
Lots of heat and humidity are in the forecast for the holiday weekend

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mainly to mostly sunny skies and hot today with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
The hot & dry weather continues, but rain is in the forecast by the end of the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Hot and dry weather now in the panhandle, but better rain chances are likely next week

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
The heat is on, but better rain chances are in the forecast by next week

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid today under mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower around Franklin County.