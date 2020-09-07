Labor Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone, and Happy Labor Day!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds passing through. A weak cold front was able to pass through the Panhandle over the weekend and you could certainly feel the difference yesterday morning with a more comfortable feel in the early morning hours. We’ll have another pleasant start for you out the door early on this morning as temperatures are down in the low 70s. But more importantly, dew points are down into the 60s for many and feeling much more comfortable again with regards to humidity.

We’ll be on our way to another beautiful day ahead. Plenty of sunshine in the morning will warm temperatures up rather quickly. Highs today top out in the low 90s with the mostly sunny skies. But it should be a bit more tolerable heat in the afternoon thanks to the lower humidity, especially for those further inland.

A light northeasterly wind today will help keep the humidity down for most away from the coast. However, that wind begins to shift a bit more southeasterly in the days ahead and the more sultry feels will start to return.

There’s only a slight chance for an afternoon shower today, largely down around the Forgotten Coast and Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties. That increase in moisture will also lead to a bit better chances for hit or miss storms developing through the midday and afternoons through much of the week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a spotty afternoon shower or quick storm. Otherwise, temperatures will get hot with highs in the low 90s. But it will be a more tolerable heat for those inland, where as, the coast may feel a bit more humid. Your 7 Day Forecast brings back the humidity over the next few days with hit or miss storms returning into the middays and afternoons.

