Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will see a better chances of showers & storms as moisture returns to the panhandle this week. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We will see highs reach to near 90 Tuesday w/rain chances at 40%. The rain chances will increase to 60% by Friday and into the weekend.

