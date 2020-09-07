Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will increase this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will see a better chances of showers & storms as moisture returns to the panhandle this week. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We will see highs reach to near 90 Tuesday w/rain chances at 40%. The rain chances will increase to 60% by Friday and into the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

