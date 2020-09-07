Shipwreck Island Water Park final day open for the season will be on September 12

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shipwreck Island usually sees its most attendance during the summer months.

Due to the pandemic, general manager of Shipwreck Island Buddy Wilkes said they did experience lower attendance, but it was what the waterpark was expecting because of the coronavirus.

Wilkes went on to say that they were just lucky to be open.

“We were certainly off in a lot of ways, but we had a manageable number of people that we were comfortable with every day,” said Wilkes. “Even though we lost some money, lost some revenue, lost some attendance, we were still happy with being able to be here and be open, we were grateful for that, and having a number that we felt comfortable with.”

Despite attendance being down throughout the summer, Labor Day weekend was a different story.

“Labor Day weekend has been very unusual, and we don’t know whether it’s a reflection of something to do with COVID-19 and the starting of schools systems, or if it’s something to do with Gulf Coast Jam,” said Wilkes. “Our numbers are up, our numbers are up over last year considerably for Labor Day Weekend.”

The final day Shipwreck Island Water Park will be open for the season will be Saturday, September 12, and they will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

