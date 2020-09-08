Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed until November 2021 due to COVID-19

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG) - The volunteer board for the Apalachicola Seafood Festival made the decision Tuesday to cancel one of the most popular events in our area due to COVID-19.

The festival is the oldest maritime event in the state of Florida and has been an annual event for the past 56 years. This is the first year it has ever been canceled.

Many business owners in the area tell us they were shocked when they found out the event was canceled. With COVID-19 hitting these businesses hard for nearly six months, and with many other events canceled, locals say they were really looking forward to this one, especially for the economic boost it brings to the area.

“It’s going to be detrimental to a lot of the local businesses here, they always look forward to that. This is our next little bump after Labor Day weekend. We always look forward to going to the Seafood Festival and then on into Thanksgiving, so a lot of the businesses are gonna hurt," Lynns Quality Oysters, Inc. Owner Lynn Maritna said.

Officials say the festival is scheduled to be back November 2021.

