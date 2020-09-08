Advertisement

Arnold alum scores aces on back to back par three holes in Birmingham

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Talk about a good reason to go out an buy a lottery ticket! An Arnold and Troy alum is showing sometimes, no matter how much the odds are stacked against you, well those odds can be beaten!

Lindsey Harrison, now an assistant golf pro at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham, went out for a leisurely 9 holes Monday, alongside her boss, she tells us.

She birdied the par 5 14th hole, then came up to the par-3 15th, which was playing 168 yards and here’s what happened as she attacked that hole with a 5-iron!

“I was like OK let’s try to hit a cut, which for me is not a thing, I don’t hit cuts.” Lindsey told me via Skype Tuesday afternoon. "I hit a draw for sure. And the next thing you know it just jarred, completely a slam dunk. And I only had one hole-in-one prior. And I was like oh my gosh! So I grabbed, we ran up there and kind of looked in the hole and oh my gosh it actually went in! So we were freaking out.>

So she scooped that ball, set it aside, went out and parred the next hole, a par 4. Lindsey then stepped up to the par-3 17th hole which was playing 140 yards.

“I get up to the next par 3 and I hit it, first of all my boss almost lipped out for a hole-in-one. On that par 3. And I saw his roll down the slope to the right. And I said OK I’m going to throw mine into the slope on the left two and let it roll down. It’s 140 yards and I hit a little cut nine iron again and it just, we could hear it hit the pen and it went in.”

Yeah Lindsey said she actually heard that second ace hit the stick and fall. Holes in one on back to back par threes. A quick Google search tells you the odds of that is something in the neighborhood of 144 million to one!

I asked Lindsey if after the first ace, the second of her golf career, did she even think about getting another one while standing on the tee of the 17th?

“It was kind of weird, I was just really confident.” she said. “Just saying to myself, like joking, maybe I could do it again. So let’s just flush it and see what happens. And I hit it, I hit both of them perfect which was really weird. And I don’t know, it’s a weird feeling, I just felt so confident over it. And I was like you know what, I did it once might as well try to do it over again.”

Which she did. Lindsey has already marked the two balls, and is saving the scorecard as well as reminders of the kind of day very, very few golfers ever get to experience.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks anticipate season opener

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT

Sports

Mosley in helmets

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Crunch time for the Bucks with a challenging season opener just ahead

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Cottondale will have three games under their belt before Bozeman opens their season against them.

Sports

The Dolphins look at first fall practices as the promise of a season they weren’t sure they would have

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Mosley players are buzzing at getting to gear up.

Latest News

Sports

Bay in helmets

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

Fall for Arnold

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

The Tornadoes begin the countdown to competition

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Players took to Twitter to show off their new gear.

Sports

Fall begins for the Marlins

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Arnold football team has been waiting for fall practice for some time

Sports

Week 1 High School Football

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
High School Football Week 1 Scores

Sports

Sneads looking to build on last season’s success

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Sneads has an older group looking to take it all the way for the 2020 season.