Arnold alum scores aces on back to back par three holes in Birmingham

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Talk about a good reason to go out an buy a lottery ticket! An Arnold and Troy alum is showing sometimes, no matter how much the odds are stacked against you, well those odds can be beaten!

Lindsey Harrison, now an assistant golf pro at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham, went out for a leisurely 9 holes Monday, alongside her boss, she tells us.

She birdied the par 5 14th hole, then came up to the par-3 15th, which was playing 168 yards and here’s what happened as she attacked that hole with a 5-iron!

“I was like OK let’s try to hit a cut, which for me is not a thing, I don’t hit cuts.” Lindsey told me via Skype Tuesday afternoon. "I hit a draw for sure. And the next thing you know it just jarred, completely a slam dunk. And I only had one hole-in-one prior. And I was like oh my gosh! So I grabbed, we ran up there and kind of looked in the hole and oh my gosh it actually went in! So we were freaking out.>

So she scooped that ball, set it aside, went out and parred the next hole, a par 4. Lindsey then stepped up to the par-3 17th hole which was playing 140 yards.

“I get up to the next par 3 and I hit it, first of all my boss almost lipped out for a hole-in-one. On that par 3. And I saw his roll down the slope to the right. And I said OK I’m going to throw mine into the slope on the left two and let it roll down. It’s 140 yards and I hit a little cut nine iron again and it just, we could hear it hit the pen and it went in.”

Yeah Lindsey said she actually heard that second ace hit the stick and fall. Holes in one on back to back par threes. A quick Google search tells you the odds of that is something in the neighborhood of 144 million to one!

I asked Lindsey if after the first ace, the second of her golf career, did she even think about getting another one while standing on the tee of the 17th?

“It was kind of weird, I was just really confident.” she said. “Just saying to myself, like joking, maybe I could do it again. So let’s just flush it and see what happens. And I hit it, I hit both of them perfect which was really weird. And I don’t know, it’s a weird feeling, I just felt so confident over it. And I was like you know what, I did it once might as well try to do it over again.”

Which she did. Lindsey has already marked the two balls, and is saving the scorecard as well as reminders of the kind of day very, very few golfers ever get to experience.

