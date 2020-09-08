Advertisement

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. AstraZeneca announced Monday, Aug. 31, its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S.
In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. AstraZeneca announced Monday, Aug. 31, its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”

AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.” The news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States, one made by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Those two vaccines work differently than AstraZeneca’s, and the studies already have recruited about two-thirds of the needed volunteers.

Temporary holds of large medical studies aren’t unusual, and investigating any serious or unexpected reaction is a mandatory part of safety testing. AstraZeneca pointed out that it’s possible the problem could be a coincidence; illnesses of all sorts could arise in studies of thousands of people.

“We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline,” the company statement said.

The development came the same day that AstraZeneca and eight other drugmakers issued an unusual pledge, vowing to uphold the highest ethical and scientific standards in developing their vaccines.

The announcement follows worries that President Donald Trump will pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it’s proven to be safe and effective.

The U.S. has invested billions of dollars in efforts to quickly develop multiple vaccines against COVID-19. But public fears that a vaccine is unsafe or ineffective could be disastrous, derailing the effort to vaccinate millions of Americans.

Representatives for the FDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

News

Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed until November 2021 due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
2020 Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed for November 2021.

News

Pineapple Willy’s Pay it Forward check presentation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Since 2006, pineapple willy's in panama city beach has held the 'pay it forward event' to help three local charities.Beach Care Services, Panama City Beach  Paws And Claws and Basic Of Northwest Florida all operate on donations and look forward to the help they get from the pay it forward event.Beach Care received $25,500 while Paws and Claws and Basic Of Northwest Florida each got $10,500.

News

Panama City Beach mask mandate ends

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Even though the mandate is no longer in effect most local businesses are still requiring the public to wear face coverings inside their business and practice social distancing. The public for the most part have become accustomed to donning masks as they enter building regardless of the existence or lack of a city or government ordinance.

Latest News

News

Pineapple Willy's "Pay It Forward" event

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The tech giant has scheduled an Apple Event for Sept. 15.

News

All Voters Vote gets pushback

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The All Voters Vote amendment is facing pushback from some state groups.

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Bay District School Board holds purchasing protocols workshop following federal subpoena controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay District Schools held a workshop Tuesday morning on purchasing protocols following news of the district's latest federal subpoena

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.