Bay District School Board holds purchasing protocols workshop following federal subpoena controversy

Bay District Schools board members gathered for a workshop on purchasing protocols.
Bay District Schools board members gathered for a workshop on purchasing protocols.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tuesday’s Bay District Schools board workshop on the district’s purchasing protocols came in light of the recent federal subpoena and in an effort to be transparent, according to the district’s General Manager of Purchasing, Contracting, and Materials Management Dan Fuller.

Topics covered included purchasing power of the superintendent and board, the bidding process, and the auditing process, which includes an audit by the state auditor general every three years in addition to in-house audits.

At one point Superintendent Bill Husfelt mentioned a topic brought up in a federal subpoena served to the district, the construction of Tommy Oliver Stadium.

“There was never a $7 million contract for Tommy Oliver Stadium. There was never a $7 million contract, it was never $7 million over budget. There was a $13.87 million, or something like that, contract on it. I don’t have the authority to do that. It was a discussion, a long discussion in a public meeting,” Husfelt said.

Concerns about the costs of Tommy Oliver surfaced several years ago when the old stadium was being torn down and the new one was built.

Minutes from a school board meeting in January 2017 show a disconnect between the board on the cost of the stadium. The minutes read in part: “Register presented the amount to build the new stadium: $11,949,746 total. He expressed his opinion that the project is too expensive. The school board was originally informed that the stadium would be approximately $6-$7 million. Currently the cost is almost $12 million.”

The minutes also say in part: “Walker stated everyone made a mistake on this project and wants to assure the taxpayers of cost before the board starts another project.”

GAC was chosen for construction of Tommy Oliver stadium.

During Tuesday’s workshop Fuller also discussed what’s known as “local preference.”

“But, within this district, within ours, it gives if it is within a 5% difference on a proposal- for instance like the local company is just 5% more than, or even 4%, more than the lowest qualified bidder, then we’d give them the option to meet that bid, but they don’t have to meet it,” he said.

Fuller also said the point of local preference was to keep local money local.

We’ve made public records requests into the Tommy Oliver project, and other projects mentioned in the federal subpoena, and we will be sure to follow up.

You can watch Tuesday’s workshop in full here.

