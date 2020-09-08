Bonifay pastor dies while on the way to help hurricane victims

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A Bonifay pastor has died while on the way to Lousiana to help with hurricane relief.

According to the West Florida Assemblies of God Facebook page, Rev. Chuck Glass of Northside Assembly of God died in a car accident.

The post says in part “we are broken over this loss, and our prayers will be with his family and Northside. Pastor Chuck was a servant-hearted pastor and faithful husband & father.”

No word on whether anyone else was injured.

