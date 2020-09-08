Advertisement

Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

Brandon Messer was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.
Brandon Messer was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG) - A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call about an argument at the Waffle House in Freeport early Tuesday morning. They say when they got there, Brandon Messer, 29, walked over to his vehicle when he saw the deputies. One of the deputies say he saw Messer getting into his car and parked behind Messer to keep him from leaving.

Deputies say Messer then intentionally backed his vehicle into the patrol car. They say when deputies tried to detain him, he was resisting. Deputies say they used a stun gun on Messer. Deputies report Messer had hit a deputy’s hand and knocked the taser away from him.

Messer was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

News

Scooter Ban

Updated: 51 minutes ago
For some, they're a fun mode of transportation, for others a nuisance and a traffic hazard. Either way, after three years the ban on rental scooters will finally go into effect this week in Panama City Beach.

News

Holmes County man wins top prize on Florida Lottery scratch-off

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Holmes County man has won a top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

News

New deaths, hospitalizations reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,067 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

PCB rental scooter ban goes into effect this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Rental scooters in Panama City Beach are about to disappear, three years after city officials voted to ban them.

News

Cancer screenings down nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The National Cancer Institute estimates that there could be 10,000 additional breast and colorectal deaths over the next decade as a result of missed screenings and delayed diagnoses.

News

Hurricane Harvey victims give back to Westlake community

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Newschannel 7's Gretchen Kernbach is in Lake Charles, Louisiana all week; Monday, she caught up with two Hurricane Harvey victims who came to Louisiana to help their residents recover from Hurricane Laura.

News

Two Westlake residents who rode out Hurricane Laura speak on the experience

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.

News

Hurricane Laura Dog Family

Updated: 13 hours ago
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
The heat continues, but rain chances are on the increase