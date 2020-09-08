Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG) - A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call about an argument at the Waffle House in Freeport early Tuesday morning. They say when they got there, Brandon Messer, 29, walked over to his vehicle when he saw the deputies. One of the deputies say he saw Messer getting into his car and parked behind Messer to keep him from leaving.

Deputies say Messer then intentionally backed his vehicle into the patrol car. They say when deputies tried to detain him, he was resisting. Deputies say they used a stun gun on Messer. Deputies report Messer had hit a deputy’s hand and knocked the taser away from him.

Messer was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.

