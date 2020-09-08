Holmes County man wins top prize on Florida Lottery scratch-off

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Holmes County man has won a top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Florida Lottery officials say Lane Strobel, 47, of Bonifay, claimed a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought at Friendly Mini Mart on Highway 79 in Bonifay. Officials say Strobel chose to get his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $790,000.

Officials say scratch-off tickets generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2019-2020.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.