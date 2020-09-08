Hurricane Harvey victims give back to Westlake community

WESTLAKE, La. (WJHG) - On the side of the road in Westlake, where most businesses are closed, two Texas women arrived with their arms wide open.

“Literally driving in this morning, we came in, I cried. This is a second home to us,” Baytown, Texas native Liane Neathery said.

Best friends GayLynn and Liane are all too familiar with hurricanes.

“Coincidentally, we were in Lake Charles when Harvey hit our home. We were at the casino at the Isle,” Neathery said.

They’re also familiar with what comes after.

“Louisiana came and helped us so, we felt the only thing that we could do was give back,” Neathery said.

They also know what it’s like to be the small fish in a big pond.

“I know from being in a small town outside of Houston after Hurricane Harvey, we went through similar struggles. A lot of the major help goes to the major cities,” Baytown, Texas native GayLynn Milliorn.

So, they set up shop in Westlake, hauling in everything and anything their Baytown community donated.

“Pretty much, we tried to cover all the bases that we knew we needed, that’s why we reached out to cover for people,” Neathery said.

“We brought solar lights so you don’t have to keep worrying about batteries for flashlights. We saw that idea and we bought cases of them,” Milliorn said.

The supplies were first-come, first-serve, emptying the trailer in a couple of hours.

However, even though they were only around for a short amount of time, they hope their presence will stay with Hurricane Laura victims for years to come.

“We love you, and we’re praying for you, and we’re here for you. Texas has your back 110% just like you had ours in Harvey,” Milliorn said.

