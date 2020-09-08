Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis' office, Nicholas “Nick” Patronis has been appointed to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Patronis is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market. He has also served as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association. Patronis attended Gulf Coast Community College. He is also brother to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Nick Patronis was appointed to this same board under Governor Rick Scott in 2011.

Also appointed by the governor to the board was Kellie Ralston of Tallahassee.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

