Advertisement

Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.
A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis' office, Nicholas “Nick” Patronis has been appointed to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Patronis is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market. He has also served as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association. Patronis attended Gulf Coast Community College. He is also brother to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Nick Patronis was appointed to this same board under Governor Rick Scott in 2011.

Also appointed by the governor to the board was Kellie Ralston of Tallahassee.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

News

Scooter Ban

Updated: 52 minutes ago
For some, they're a fun mode of transportation, for others a nuisance and a traffic hazard. Either way, after three years the ban on rental scooters will finally go into effect this week in Panama City Beach.

News

Holmes County man wins top prize on Florida Lottery scratch-off

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Holmes County man has won a top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

News

New deaths, hospitalizations reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,067 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

PCB rental scooter ban goes into effect this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Rental scooters in Panama City Beach are about to disappear, three years after city officials voted to ban them.

News

Cancer screenings down nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The National Cancer Institute estimates that there could be 10,000 additional breast and colorectal deaths over the next decade as a result of missed screenings and delayed diagnoses.

News

Hurricane Harvey victims give back to Westlake community

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Newschannel 7's Gretchen Kernbach is in Lake Charles, Louisiana all week; Monday, she caught up with two Hurricane Harvey victims who came to Louisiana to help their residents recover from Hurricane Laura.

News

Two Westlake residents who rode out Hurricane Laura speak on the experience

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.

News

Hurricane Laura Dog Family

Updated: 13 hours ago
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
The heat continues, but rain chances are on the increase