Advertisement

Local man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Powell of Panama City Beach is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Powell of Panama City Beach is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Sheldon Powell was arrested and charged with robbery after confessing to robbing the gas station and fleeing to a nearby apartment complex where they say he removed the clothing he wore during the robbery.

According to reports, the store’s clerk said a man with a Jamaican accent and face covering entered the store, approached the counter, and demanded money from the register. Officials say, the suspect removed cash from the drawer and also demanded electronic cigarette packs before leaving the store on foot. The clerk also told deputies they believed the man had what appeared to be a firearm concealed under a shirt he was carrying.

Deputies say they searched the area and found Powell at a nearby apartment complex. They say he was carrying clothing that matched the description seen in surveillance video from the store that was robbed. They detained him for questioning where, during a search, they found the remainder of the clothing with $374 and e-cig packaging, as well as a spray bottle of men’s body spray.

Sheriff’s officials say Powell confessed to robbing the gas station and admitted to them that he held the body spray bottle under the shirt to make it look like he had a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

News

Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

News

Scooter Ban

Updated: 5 hours ago
For some, they're a fun mode of transportation, for others a nuisance and a traffic hazard. Either way, after three years the ban on rental scooters will finally go into effect this week in Panama City Beach.

News

Holmes County man wins top prize on Florida Lottery scratch-off

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Holmes County man has won a top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Latest News

News

New deaths, hospitalizations reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,067 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

PCB rental scooter ban goes into effect this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Rental scooters in Panama City Beach are about to disappear, three years after city officials voted to ban them.

News

Cancer screenings down nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The National Cancer Institute estimates that there could be 10,000 additional breast and colorectal deaths over the next decade as a result of missed screenings and delayed diagnoses.

News

Hurricane Harvey victims give back to Westlake community

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Newschannel 7's Gretchen Kernbach is in Lake Charles, Louisiana all week; Monday, she caught up with two Hurricane Harvey victims who came to Louisiana to help their residents recover from Hurricane Laura.

News

Two Westlake residents who rode out Hurricane Laura speak on the experience

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.

News

Hurricane Laura Dog Family

Updated: 17 hours ago
Newschannel 7's Blake Brannon is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, all week; Monday, he caught up with a family who decided to stay home and ride out Hurricane Laura with their dogs.