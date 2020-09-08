Local man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Sheldon Powell was arrested and charged with robbery after confessing to robbing the gas station and fleeing to a nearby apartment complex where they say he removed the clothing he wore during the robbery.

According to reports, the store’s clerk said a man with a Jamaican accent and face covering entered the store, approached the counter, and demanded money from the register. Officials say, the suspect removed cash from the drawer and also demanded electronic cigarette packs before leaving the store on foot. The clerk also told deputies they believed the man had what appeared to be a firearm concealed under a shirt he was carrying.

Deputies say they searched the area and found Powell at a nearby apartment complex. They say he was carrying clothing that matched the description seen in surveillance video from the store that was robbed. They detained him for questioning where, during a search, they found the remainder of the clothing with $374 and e-cig packaging, as well as a spray bottle of men’s body spray.

Sheriff’s officials say Powell confessed to robbing the gas station and admitted to them that he held the body spray bottle under the shirt to make it look like he had a firearm.

