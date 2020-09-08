New deaths, hospitalizations reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 650,092 cases reported. That’s 1,823 new cases. There are 642,775 cases involving Florida residents and 7,317 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 12,067 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,534 cases. This includes 5,448 residents and 86 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 86 people have died from the virus and 320 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 25 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,428 cases. This includes 4,389 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 38 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 89 people who have died from the virus. 266 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 29 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,747 cases. 1,602 of the cases are residents and 145 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 91 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,031 cases. 1,020 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 17 people have died in the county and 58 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 690 cases. There are 677 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,506 cases. There are 2,484 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 70 deaths and 126 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, eight people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 587 cases, 586 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 846 cases. They are 836 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 52 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, there are two people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 569 cases. There are 565 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 449 cases of COVID-19. All 449 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

As of 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 24 available adult ICU beds out of the 136 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

