Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday.

He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

