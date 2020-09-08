Panama City Beach mask mandate ends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since late July, the Panama City Beach City Council has instituted a mask mandate for all indoor activities. That mandate ended Tuesday. Even though the mandate is no longer in effect, most local businesses are still requiring the public to wear face coverings inside their business and practice social distancing.

The public for the most part have become accustomed to donning masks as they enter building regardless of the existence or lack of a city or government ordinance. Most businesses are taking upon themselves to require their employees to wear masks for their own welfare as well as that of their clients or customers.

“As far as the business goes, we’re going to continue to wear masks. All of our employees, both at Pineapple Willy’s and the Wicked Wheel. You know, when I think when things really start to clear up and we feel a little safer about it that’s when we’ll make the decision,” Melissa Traxzler, CEO of Pineapple Willy’s Inc., said.

Philamena Martrain, who tells us she feels safer with a mask on, said, “I actually have someone in the hospital right now that is very ill and is on a ventilator from it. So I feel like it’s just protecting me. Maybe, maybe not. I feel comfortable that it is.”

