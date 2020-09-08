Advertisement

Panama City Beach mask mandate ends

Businesses police themselves about masks
Businesses police themselves about masks(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since late July, the Panama City Beach City Council has instituted a mask mandate for all indoor activities. That mandate ended Tuesday. Even though the mandate is no longer in effect, most local businesses are still requiring the public to wear face coverings inside their business and practice social distancing.

The public for the most part have become accustomed to donning masks as they enter building regardless of the existence or lack of a city or government ordinance. Most businesses are taking upon themselves to require their employees to wear masks for their own welfare as well as that of their clients or customers.

“As far as the business goes, we’re going to continue to wear masks. All of our employees, both at Pineapple Willy’s and the Wicked Wheel. You know, when I think when things really start to clear up and we feel a little safer about it that’s when we’ll make the decision,” Melissa Traxzler, CEO of Pineapple Willy’s Inc., said.

Philamena Martrain, who tells us she feels safer with a mask on, said, “I actually have someone in the hospital right now that is very ill and is on a ventilator from it. So I feel like it’s just protecting me. Maybe, maybe not. I feel comfortable that it is.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed until November 2021 due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
2020 Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed for November 2021.

News

Pineapple Willy’s Pay it Forward check presentation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Since 2006, pineapple willy's in panama city beach has held the 'pay it forward event' to help three local charities.Beach Care Services, Panama City Beach  Paws And Claws and Basic Of Northwest Florida all operate on donations and look forward to the help they get from the pay it forward event.Beach Care received $25,500 while Paws and Claws and Basic Of Northwest Florida each got $10,500.

News

Pineapple Willy's "Pay It Forward" event

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

All Voters Vote gets pushback

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The All Voters Vote amendment is facing pushback from some state groups.

Latest News

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Bay District School Board holds purchasing protocols workshop following federal subpoena controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay District Schools held a workshop Tuesday morning on purchasing protocols following news of the district's latest federal subpoena

News

Local man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Powell, of Panama City Beach, is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.

News

Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

News

Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

News

Scooter Ban

Updated: 7 hours ago
For some, they're a fun mode of transportation, for others a nuisance and a traffic hazard. Either way, after three years the ban on rental scooters will finally go into effect this week in Panama City Beach.