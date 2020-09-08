Pineapple Willy’s Pay it Forward check presentation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Every year at the end of summer, a local beach restaurant donates 100 percent of its profits for a week to charity.

Since 2006, Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach has held the Pay it Forward event to help three local charities. Beach Care Services, Panama City Beach Paws and Claws, and Basic of Northwest Florida all operate on donations and look forward to the help they get from the Pay it Forward event.

Beach Care received $25,500, while Paws and Claws and Basic of Northwest Florida each got $10,500.

“Pineapple sets such a great example for his employees and it’s a culture at Pineapple Willy’s to give back to the community. It means everything. We wouldn’t exist without these types of donations and these types of gifts,” Talena Grawburg, president of Beach Care Services, said.

This year’s checks were not quite as large as previous years due to the limitations caused by the pandemic.

