Advertisement

Pineapple Willy’s Pay it Forward check presentation

Pay It Forward Checks
Pay It Forward Checks(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Every year at the end of summer, a local beach restaurant donates 100 percent of its profits for a week to charity.

Since 2006, Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach has held the Pay it Forward event to help three local charities. Beach Care Services, Panama City Beach Paws and Claws, and Basic of Northwest Florida all operate on donations and look forward to the help they get from the Pay it Forward event.

Beach Care received $25,500, while Paws and Claws and Basic of Northwest Florida each got $10,500.

“Pineapple sets such a great example for his employees and it’s a culture at Pineapple Willy’s to give back to the community. It means everything. We wouldn’t exist without these types of donations and these types of gifts,” Talena Grawburg, president of Beach Care Services, said.

This year’s checks were not quite as large as previous years due to the limitations caused by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed until November 2021 due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
2020 Apalachicola Seafood Festival has been postponed for November 2021.

News

Panama City Beach mask mandate ends

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Even though the mandate is no longer in effect most local businesses are still requiring the public to wear face coverings inside their business and practice social distancing. The public for the most part have become accustomed to donning masks as they enter building regardless of the existence or lack of a city or government ordinance.

News

Pineapple Willy's "Pay It Forward" event

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

All Voters Vote gets pushback

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The All Voters Vote amendment is facing pushback from some state groups.

Latest News

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Bay District School Board holds purchasing protocols workshop following federal subpoena controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay District Schools held a workshop Tuesday morning on purchasing protocols following news of the district's latest federal subpoena

News

Local man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Tevin Powell, of Panama City Beach, is in custody after allegedly robbing a Marathon gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.

News

Local business owner appointed to Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach business owner has been appointed by the Governor to a district governing board Tuesday.

News

Freeport man accused of intentionally hitting patrol car with his vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County man is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally hit a patrol car with his vehicle.

News

Scooter Ban

Updated: 7 hours ago
For some, they're a fun mode of transportation, for others a nuisance and a traffic hazard. Either way, after three years the ban on rental scooters will finally go into effect this week in Panama City Beach.